Modi mocks at Rahul Gandhi, says people don’t accept childish things

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said that the Congress President is left with no options because the BJP government has been successful in bringing about positive changes in people’s life through its pro-poor schemes.

Without naming the Congress President, he asked him to stop “fooling” people and said the people do not accept such “childish” things and they make joke out of them.

Modi’s attack came during his video interaction with BJP workers from Machhlishahr, Rajsamand, Mahasamund, Satna and Betul parliamentary constituencies.

Responding to a query of a BJP worker from Betul over Rahul Gandhi’s claim to establish mobile factories in every district of Madhya Pradesh in his election rallies, the Prime Minister told the workers: “Don’t worry, enjoy what he says”.

“If he comes to Betul, then he will say the same. Earlier there used to be gramophone records. Sometimes a pin gets stuck in the gramophone and only one word was heard repeatedly. There are people whose pin gets stuck. And they keep repeating the same things. You should enjoy such things at election time. He (Rahul Gandhi) does not know that the time has changed. Stop fooling the public. They donot accept such childish things. People make joke out of tehm,” Modi said.