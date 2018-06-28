Modi pays homage to Sant Kabir during his UP visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave his respects to 15th-century Indian mystic poet and saint Kabir Das as he arrived in the Uttar Pradesh capital. This is the 500th year of the saint’s passing away.

According to the information given by the officials, Modi was received by Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, city mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and other state cabinet ministers and bureaucrats.

After a brief stop-over the Prime Minister, along with Adityanath and state Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi left for Maghar in Sant Kabir Nagar, the birthplace of the saint.

Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Rs 25 crore proposed Sant Kabir Research Academy. He will also offer a ‘chadar’ at his tomb and later address a public rally.