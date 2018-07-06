Modi pays tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid his tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder and former parliamentarian Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary.

“On his Jayanti, I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Dr Mookerjee is remembered as a fine educationist, a wonderful administrator and a stalwart who fought for India’s freedom as well as unity,” Modi tweeted.

Modi also shared a picture of Mookerjee with Babasaheb Ambedkar, and said they were ministerial colleagues who had “futuristic vision for India’s growth”.

Mookerjee was also a barrister and academician. He served as Minister for Industry and Supply in the first cabinet post-Independence.

He founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 which later became the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980.