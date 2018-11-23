Modi pays tribute to Guru Nanak Dev on occasion of his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of his birth anniversary and mentioned that Guru Nanak was committed towards eradicating injustice and inequality from society and believed in the power of education.

He further went on to say that the first Sikh Guru taught the path of truth, righteousness and compassion.

“Shri Guru Nanak Devji taught us the path of truth, righteousness and compassion. He was committed towards eradicating injustice and inequality from society,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“He also believed in the power of education. We bow to him on his ‘jayanti’ (birth anniversary) and recall his inspiring thoughts.”

Guru Nanak was born in November 1469 at present day Nankana Sahib, Punjab, Pakistan, near Lahore.