Modi provided “corruption-free” five years: Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged the BJP supporters to create awareness about the government’s achievements, especially that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided “corruption-free” five years and that no major terror attack has taken place during this period. Sitharaman was Rallying the BJP workers ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking on the party’s political resolution on the last day of the two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Convention here, she also accused the Congress of seeking help from Pakistan to remove Modi as the Prime Minister and said it was possible only under Modi’s leadership that the country could foresee a bright future.

“BJP workers should highlight two things. First, that there has been no major terrorist attack after 2014. All attempts to wreak havoc in the country have been eliminated at the border itself and this government has ensured that there are no opportunities for terrorists to disturb peace.

“And second, that we have had corruption-free five years. There has not been even a whisper of corruption in this government,” Sitharaman said.