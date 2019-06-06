Modi reconstitutes Cabinet Committees, Shah part of eight, Rajnath included in two

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reconstituted the Cabinet Committees and Home Minister Amit Shah has been made part of all the eight panels, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is a member of only two.

Significantly, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which makes appointments to key positions like CVC and CBI Director, consists of only Modi and Shah.

Among the eight committees, two are new ones which will oversee investment and employment. According to the new list of Cabinet Committees, the Prime Minister is heading six Committees, while Home Minister Amit Shah is heading two Committees and is part of all the eight Committees.

Shah heads two Committees — Cabinet Committee on Accommodation and Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

Rajnath Singh is in the Cabinet Committees on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). He is notably missing from the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, which decides on political matters.