Modi takes a jibe at the opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today went on say that the opposition is hungry for power and people who opposed each other and measures like Emergency are now coming together for power.

In an scathing attack on the opposition parties, Modi further mentioned that the leaders and parties are and accused them of being blinded in their pursuit of power.

Addressing a public rally here in Sant Kabir Nagar district, where the 15th century mystic poet and saint Kabir Das breathed his last, Modi said that while the saint wanted rulers to work for people’s welfare ignoring caste and status, political parties were now joining hands just for power.

He added that these “(opposition) politicians, leaders and political parties had nothing to do with the people or their welfare as their self promotion and the welfare of their own families was on top of their minds”.

The Prime Minister said the opposition was out to create disruptions and chaos. Such people, he said, were cut off from the ground realities and were merely pursuing politics of self interest.