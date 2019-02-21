Modi to accept peace award in Seoul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the South Korean capital on Thursday for a two-day state visit where he will unveil a Mahatma Gandhi bust, besides accepting the Seoul Peace Prize and having business and political engagements.

On his second state visit to the Asian nation, Modi will address the India-Korea business symposium and unveil a bust of Gandhi at the Yonsei University.

Later he is set to attend a private dinner hosted by the South Korean President Moon Jae-in and meet members of the India-Korea parliamentary group. He will also attend a community event in the evening.

During the two-day visit, Modi will hold discussions with Moon and accept the Seoul Peace Prize conferred upon him. He had visited South Korea earlier in May 2015.

