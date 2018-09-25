Modi to address party workers at ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ rally in Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address party workers at the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ rally in Bhopal.

“Looking forward to interacting with the hardworking karyakartas of BJP Madhya Pradesh at the Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal today,” Modi said in reply to a tweet from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

According to party leaders beside the Prime Minister, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah would also be present at the largest rally so far of party workers in the poll-bound state.

About 13 lakh people were expected to participate in the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ rally as party workers from 230 assembly seats in the state would take part in the programme.