Modi to mark his presence at 2018 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit

Prime Minister Narendra has Modi left for Qingdao, Chin to mark his presence in the 2018 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit where he will hold a bilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This will be the first time India will be participating in the SCO Summit after being granted full membership of the bloc, along with Pakistan, in June 2017. The SCO is an Eurasian inter-governmental organisation, the creation of which was announced in 2001 in Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It was preceded by the Shanghai Five mechanism.

“SCO focusses on political, economic, security and cultural cooperation and enables India to engage with Central Asian countries,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted as Modi departed.

After his arrival on Saturday afternoon in Qingdao, Modi is scheduled to hold the bilateral meeting with Xi. Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other SCO member states on the sidelines of the Summit.