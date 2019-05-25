Modi to visit his mother tomorrow

After the landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his mother in Gujarat tomorrow to seek her blessings for the second term.

In a tweet this morning, he also said he will go to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Monday next to thank the people there for re-electing him.

“Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me,” Modi said.

The BJP won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a big majority, bagging 303 out of 543 seats.