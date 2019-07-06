Modi unveils Shastri bust in Varanasi, launches plantation drive

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a mega plantation drive in Uttar Pradesh by planting a sapling at a primary school in Varanasi and unveiled a tall bronze statue of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, outside the terminal building of the Varanasi airport.

The plantation drive was launched at Harahua primary school in Anand Kanan forest on the Panch Kosi Marg where Lord Shiva was believed to have stayed with Parvati for some time.

A total of 27 lakh saplings and trees were being planted with the help of farmers and residents to increase the green cover in Varanasi. Five children who have been named as ‘Bal Vriksha Mitra’ also planted saplings. These children will be responsible for the upkeep of these saplings.

The Yogi Adityanath government has planned reconstruction of this route at a cost of Rs 97 crore, while Rs 4 crore has already been spent on developing basic infrastructure.