Modi visits Muktinath temple in Nepal

Kathmandu: Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the Muktinath Temple in Mustang district in Nepal. Next lined up was visit the Pashupatinath temple and attend civic receptions before returning to New Delhi later.

Muktinath is located at a height of 3,710 metre at the foot of the Thorong La mountain pass. Modi will offer a special pooja at Muktichettra. Later he would return to Kathmandu and visit the Pashupatinath temple.

The Prime Minister will attend a reception hosted by Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Manjev Singh Puri, later during the day. He will also attend a civic reception hosted by Kathmandu Metropolitian City before leaving for New Delhi.

Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to the neighbouring country, arrived in Janakpur on Friday and completed all his official engagements during the day.