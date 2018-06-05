Modi wishes Yogi Adityanath on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today went on to the micro blogging website Twitter and gave his wishes to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aadityanath on his 46th birthday.

“Warm birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh’s hardworking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji. Yogi Ji is unwavering in his effort to transform the state. I wish him a long and healthy life in service of the people,” Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also wished Adityanath for a long life and good health calling him the “dynamic Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh”. Other leaders, mostly Chief Ministers, along with Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah also wished the saffron party leader.

Adityanath was born on this day in 1972 in the village Panchur, Uttarakhand.