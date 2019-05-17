Modi’s men threatening voters in Varanasi: Mayawati

EC continues to turn blind eye to activities of BJP leaders: Mayawati

BSP President Mayawati today alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s men were bribing and threatening voters in Varanasi and questioned why the Election Commission is not keeping an eye on his Lok Sabha constituency like in West Bengal.

In a tweet, Mayawati claimed that “outsiders” were camping in Varanasi and luring and threatening people to vote for Modi.

“How can free and fair elections be held in Varanasi if efforts are being made to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory? The voters are being first lured and then threatened. Why is the Election Commission not keeping an eye here like it is doing in West Bengal?” she said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader has been continuously attacking the BJP and Modi for not fulfilling the promises made in 2014 and has even made personal attacks on the Prime Minister.

She has even positioned herself as a Prime Ministerial candidate and said that while Modi was ‘unfit’, she was ‘fit to be Prime Minister.

