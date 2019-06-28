Mohammed Shami credits himself for brilliant show

Manchester: Mohammed Shami performed brilliantly against West Indies in the World Cup and says that he wants to credit himself for stupendous performance.

After India”s 125-run victory over West Indies here on Thursday, the pacer was asked as whom would he like to credit for his top notch show by mediapersons and Shami answered: “Credit? Who else but me. I give full credit to myself.”

“Because I had to endure all that I was made to go through. What I went through in the past 18 months, it”s me and only me who had to suffer. So credit goes to me,” Shami added without getting deep into the incident.

Shami further said that with the issue being over now, his main focus has been to do well for the country.