Mohan Bhagwat pitches voice to bring law to build Ram temple at Ayodhya

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised his voice for building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya “at the earliest” with an “appropriate and requisite law” and slammed “fundamentalist forces” for obstructing the process.

Addressing workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh here during the annual “Vijayadashmi Utsav”, he described Lord Ram as “icon of India” who does not belong to any community.

“The Ram temple must be constructed at the earliest at Ramjanmbhoomi. It should not be delayed any more. The decision should be taken at the earliest. We say the government should bring legislation and construct Ram temple. Whatever steps would be taken by sants in this regard, we will stand by them,” he said.

“Lord Ram does not belong to any community. He is not about Hindus and Muslims. He is an icon of India. His temple must be constructed, be it any way. The government should bring legislation.”

Bhagwat’s remarks assume significance against the backdrop of the Supreme Court deciding to begin hearing the title suit of the Ayodhya dispute from October 29. The VHP has decided to launch a mass campaign in favour of building a temple.