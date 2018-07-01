Mommy to be Sania Mirza’s this picture is just wow| SEE PIC

Mumbai: Famous Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza who have been grabbing headlines every now and then as after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan she will also soon be a mother, have yet again managed to grab eyeballs towards her new picture which is too cute to handle as she is seen embracing her womb with utmost care and love.

The veteran tennis player recently got married to cricketer Shoaib Malik and both have been making statements in the media regarding their unborn baby. Sania Mirza has always been an inspiration to all the girls out there who love playing sports but are not allowed to do so. She was recently seen flaunting her baby bump in public.

Here is the picture that will make you go awww:-