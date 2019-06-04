Money laundering case: Robert Vadra appears before ED

Accor4ding to the information given by the officials, Robert Vadra today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad.

Vadra arrived at the agency’s office near India Gate around 10:45 AM. He had skipped the summons on May 31, citing bad health.

Vadra was grilled for about five hours last Thursday when the investigating officer of the case recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Vadra, before deposing before the agency Tuesday, issued a statement on social media saying he was undertaking the questioning exercise for the 13th time “post almost 80 hours with the Enforcement Directorate, answering any number of questions, amidst sensation and unnecessary drama around, I stay focused and calm.”

But, he added, “blatantly and carelessly airing my health matters is not correct…but my time spent with people with worst problems, ailing, blind and orphaned kids to see them still smile, gives me the strength to go on.”