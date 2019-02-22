Money laundering case: Vadra appears before Enforcement Directorate

Robert Vadra today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case. This was for the fifth time when he appeared before ED.

The case relates to overseas ownership of undisclosed assets worth 1.9 million pounds. Vadra arrived at the ED’s Jamnagar office in central Delhi at 10.30 a.m. Soon after, scores of Congress workers gathered outside raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Robert Vadra, who is the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has faced more than 27 hours of questioning so far. He was earlier questioned on February 6, 7, 9 and 20.

On February 2, the court granted him interim bail till February 16 and asked him to join the investigation on February 6. Then on February 16, a Delhi court extended Robert Vadra’s interim bail till March 2.