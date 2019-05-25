MOORE WEEKLY STARS May 27-June 2, 2019

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

Rambunctious Rams … avoid jumping to conclusions, making hasty assumptions and passing on unsubstantiated information. Slow down! Clear, careful communication will help improve relations with family and friends, as you get your message out loud and clear. If you look beneath the surface and use your intuition to guide you, then you’ll discover what’s really going on. On Thursday, do something special that stirs your emotions and makes your heart sing.

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

With Venus visiting your sign (until June 9) it’s time for beautiful Bulls to sparkle and shine! Confidence is high (especially on Thursday and Friday) as you initiate a personal project or activate a creative joint venture. Neptune and Saturn encourage you to dream big dreams, set ambitious goals and then work towards making your wishes come true. Be inspired by Hollywood legend (and birthday great) Marilyn Monroe “We are all stars and deserve the right to twinkle.”

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

You won’t feel particularly energetic or motivated on Wednesday and Thursday, when Neptune squares Mercury and takes the gas out of your tank. So use the prevailing astro-winds wisely as you wind down, relax and recharge! Avoid the temptation to get carried away and make inflated promises on Friday. It will be very easy to over-extend yourself and find you’ve bitten off more than you can comfortably chew! So re-calibrate your expectations and pace yourself.

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

With Mars charging through your sign, you’re in a rush to complete a personal project as you switch gears from a Crab crawl to a Cancerian sprint. But is a romantic relationship stalling at the moment? Do your best to rejuvenate it by introducing some exciting new activities into the mix. If you’re single, you could revisit a rocky old romance (while wearing decidedly rose-coloured glasses). Just remember that memories from the past are so seductive because they’re so selective.

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

Venus, Uranus, Saturn and Pluto are powering through your work zones, so you’re keen to make some serious changes that will lead to more job satisfaction in the future. Leos need to shine in the public sphere but avoid putting all your eggs in the career basket. Love, romance, fun, friendship and companionship are just as important. So your motto for the moment is from birthday great Marilyn Monroe. “A career is wonderful, but you can’t curl up with it on a cold night.”

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

You’re feeling chatty and are keen to communicate about a wide range of subjects, but are other people in the mood to listen? With nebulous Neptune and Mercury (your patron planet) affecting your relationship zone, it will be very easy to misinterpret what others are saying. So choose your words wisely and your conversation topics carefully, at home and at work. You’re full of fabulous ideas on Friday but don’t overpromise, get super stressed and then under-deliver.

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

When it comes to your career (or lack of career) are you disappointed and disgruntled? You’re uncharacteristically impatient to make changes but don’t underestimate the value of examining people and situations in a more careful, considered and creative way. This week the devil is definitely in the detail as you slow down, don your detective cap and have a serious second-look. If you have the courage to follow your true destiny, then things will start to fall into place.

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

You’re in the mood for fabulous flirting, romantic candlelit dinners, creative joint ventures and fun socialising. But if you avoid facing an important issue then confusion is likely, especially involving a financial matter or a loved one. It’s time to face the reality that a major relationship has to move in a radical new direction. In the words of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver (who was born on May 27) “People hate change, until the pain of not changing is worse than change itself.”

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

Prepare for a full-on week, when you overdo just about everything. Under the influence of the Mercury/Jupiter opposition, you’re inclined to be generous and garrulous; enthusiastic and exhausting; restless and reckless; passionate and pushy. You’ll certainly be hard to ignore as you ruffle a few feathers with your impulsive ideas and spontaneous comments. But jumping to conclusions could land you in hot water – especially when it comes to a friend or family member.

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

Don’t be too hard on yourself or let rattled nerves stop you from doing something you’ve always wanted to do. You’re feeling somewhat stressed but try not to sweat the small stuff. Careful preparation is the key. Attached Caps – be passionately proactive and set ambitious goals together. Singles – don’t just dip your toe into the dating pool. Thorough research and planning are required, so that you give yourself the best possible chance of long-term success in love.

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

Financial matters look confusing, as you underestimate a major expense or waste money on an inappropriate purchase. You could also doubt your ability to follow through with a project or promise. Learn to trust your talents and feel secure and strong within, regardless of what is happening in the outside world. As Oprah Winfrey (a fellow Aquarian) says “Embrace your uniqueness. You are different, your gift is special – own it and unapologetically share it with the world.”

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

This week’s Neptunian aspects put you in the box seat for indulging in some major Piscean procrastination. But is that really such a good idea? Do your best to be creative (rather than confused) and determined (rather than dazed). You can expect some setbacks and disappointments but so what? Don’t use it as an excuse to pack your bags, give up and go home. Be inspired by birthday great Clint Eastwood “If something doesn’t come up the way you want, forge ahead.”

