More rules should be there to deal with sexual harassment: Kunal Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Kunal Kapoor today gave a strict opinion about the problem of sexual harassment in the film industry and mentioned that there should be more rules to deal with this problem.

Interacting with the media during the announcement of the Adarsh Navratri Utsav 2018 on Monday here, Kunal reacted to Bollywood’s #MeToo moment and joined many other celebrities who have come out in support of former beauty queen and actress Tanushree Dutta who alleged that she faced sexual harassment at the hands of veteran actor Nana Patekar during the shooting of a film song in 2008.

Kunal said: “It’s high time our industry stands up against this sort of exploitation that happens here. There should be more rules and regulation to deal with this issue not only for women but also for men because I don’t think it’s about gender.

“I think it’s mostly about power and this power can be misused by a man or a woman against any one. “More rules must be put in place in the industry to make sure that things like these don’t happen again and again.”