More than 100 killed in plane crash in Algeria

According to the information given by the media reports, in an incident that took place near the Boufarik military airport near the capital Algiers killed at least 105 people after an Algerian military plane carrying more than 200 soldiers crashed. The transport plane crashed into a field near the Boufarik military airport near the capital Algiers and burst into flames just before 8am local time on Wednesday. One report, quoting a military source, said there were no survivors. Footage posted…

According to the information given by the media reports, in an incident that took place near the Boufarik military airport near the capital Algiers killed at least 105 people after an Algerian military plane carrying more than 200 soldiers crashed.

The transport plane crashed into a field near the Boufarik military airport near the capital Algiers and burst into flames just before 8am local time on Wednesday.

One report, quoting a military source, said there were no survivors.

Footage posted online showed a huge plume of smoke rising into the air above the site of the air disaster.

Reports said the aircraft was a Russian-made Ilyushin transport plane that crashed shortly after taking off on a flight bound for Bechar in the south-west of the North African country.