More than 50 injured in clashes with security forces at Kulgam gunfight site

More than 50 civilian protesters were injured in clashes with security forces near the site of a gunfight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

As soon as the firing exchanges started between the security forces and the holed-up militants in Tazipora (Mohammadpora) village, dozens of protesters pelted stones at the security personnel, said police sources.

“Over 50 protesters were injured in the clashes as the security forces used tear smoke and pellet gunshots to disperse the unruly mob,” an official said.

Reports said the militants managed to escape while the security forces were dealing with the protesters. Six of the injured people had sustained grievous injuries and four of them were referred to Srinagar, said a doctor at the Kulgam Hospital.