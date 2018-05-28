More than 6mn Nepalis still living under poverty line: Report

Kathmandu: As per the revelation made through a new report, more than 6 million Nepalis are still living under the poverty line, which is 21.6 per cent of the Himalayan nation's total population. Nepal's Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada unveiled the Economic Survey 2017-18 at parliament and said, despite reduction in poverty over the years, there has not been achievement in the area as expected. Nepal has taken a number of measures, including targeted programmes to alleviate poverty and create employment…

Kathmandu: As per the revelation made through a new report, more than 6 million Nepalis are still living under the poverty line, which is 21.6 per cent of the Himalayan nation’s total population.

Nepal’s Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada unveiled the Economic Survey 2017-18 at parliament and said, despite reduction in poverty over the years, there has not been achievement in the area as expected. Nepal has taken a number of measures, including targeted programmes to alleviate poverty and create employment opportunities.

Nepal has been running various income generating activities and small community infrastructure targeting the poor households through Poverty Alleviation Fund (PAF), an institution formed to run targeted programmes. According to the Economic Survey, as many as 984,421 poor households have been benefited from the programmes launched by PAF in 60 out of 77 districts of the country.