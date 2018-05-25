Mother Dairy milk plant to be set up in Odisha

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt Ltd today said that they will set up a milk processing plant and a central distribution facility in Odisha. Mother Dairy is a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). While it will invest Rs 150 crore for the five lakh litre per day milk plant, Rs 25 crore will be spent for the central distribution facility, said NDDB Chairman Dilip Rath. The NDDB is looking for 15 acres of land on lease…

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt Ltd today said that they will set up a milk processing plant and a central distribution facility in Odisha. Mother Dairy is a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

While it will invest Rs 150 crore for the five lakh litre per day milk plant, Rs 25 crore will be spent for the central distribution facility, said NDDB Chairman Dilip Rath. The NDDB is looking for 15 acres of land on lease in the vicinity of Bhubaneswar to set up the two projects, he added.

“The NDDB has approached Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the land allotment for Safal to set up a central distribution facility and for collecting and marketing the farm produce in the most scientific and hygienic method to get the best price for farmers,” said Rath.

Saugata Mitra, Director, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd, said: “Our aim is to strengthen our farmer connect to enhance fruit and vegetable procurement from Odisha. Our interventions at the farm level have already started showing results and we now plan to enhance our farmer strength in the larger interest of the farming community.

“We are aggressively pursuing to add 1000 more farmers to our network by the end of this fiscal, which will help us to strengthen on the procurement from the state.”