Motivagers Club Annual Fiesta: Senior citizens hit the ramp & students set the stage on fire

Motivagers Club hosted its annual event in collaboration with Shine City at Gautam Buddh Auditorium, Gomtinagar Lucknow. On the occasion of the club’s completion of one year, the annual fiesta showcased the entire journey of the club along with organizing several cultural events in which students and senior citizens participated to make it a gala affair.

Talking about the event, chairman of Shine Group Mr. Rashid Naseem said: “Social events like give positive vibes in the society and bring drastic change in the mindset of youth.”

The event started off with students giving tribute to the martyrs of our country while the goosebumps giving performance made people ride high on nostalgia with their teary eyes reminiscing the cowardly Pulwama attack.

Further in the event, President of the club Hafeez Kidwai said: “Motivagers Club have redefined the meaning of retirement and old age by giving them wings to fly and perform anything and everything they had always wished for.”

Adding to it, Founder of the Club, Gaurav Chhabra stated: “Irrespective of the tuff situations and so many hindrances, founding members of the club Astha, Vaibhav and Prishita went out in different areas and motivated people to join the club and he also mentioned that event like these do not happen overnight infact it requires utmost sincerity and dedication.”

Not only did the students participate in cultural events like mime, dance and singing but also proved their mettle by putting forth their views in events like debate and poetry adding an intellectual quotient to the program.

The students of different colleges played an important role in making the event entertaining by showcasing performances like mime that portrayed the journey of the club.

The genre of the event was infotainment ie sessions divided into information segments as well as entertainment segments.

*Generation Gap*

The first session included prominent personalities like senior journalist Mr Rajkumar who talked about the problem of generation gap between seniors and youngsters that is somehow becoming a prevailing problem in our country.

*Session on pros and cons of Social Media*

Talking about the usage of social networking sites, Professor Mukul Srivastava and senior Journalist Naval Kant Sinha stated how social media is giving insites of both advantages and disadvantages to the youth these days.

*Health session*

Increasing health issues in both youngsters and senior citizens have always been a matter of concern and talking on the same Dr. Sumit Srivastava gave tips to switch from a normal diet to a healthy diet in order to stay fit. He also explained that it is very important to eat fruits and something which is more important is to eat them timely.

*Literature Session*

People are maintaining distance from books with the increase in technological advancement. Talking on the same, Professor Nishi Pandey and Hafeez Kidwai said that students must be in the habit of reading books and biographies of people who have contributed to our society.

Lastly, the utmost innovative thing that happened in the event was fashion show that was organized for senior citizens and surprisingly seeing them hit the ramp could be a complex for top notch model. The active participation and will to do every new things make them stand out of the crowd.

The winners for Fashion show were:-

1. Mr Evening- K Arora

2. Mr Evergreen- P Pandit

3. Mrs Photogenic- Arushi Saxena

4. Mrs Confident- Shalini Mathur

5. Mr Well dressed- UN Srivastava

6. Mrs Evening- Janak Arora

7. Miss Motivagers- Amita Gupta

Promoting handmade items and gifts was also a key point in the event as the venue was decorated through handmade decorative and a handmade stall in which items like newspapers, wood, bottles, ice-cream sticks were put to use to make innovative handicraft.