Motivagers Club celebrate eco-friendly Lohri with senior citizens

Lucknow: The beginning of the New Year’s first month could not be any better than celebrating Makar Sankranti and Lohri on the same day and that too with the senior citizens. Motivagers Club in its recent edition of events organized their 14th event at Boisson Food Factory, Gomtinagar.

Something unique in the event this time

Keeping in mind the fact that people celebrate Lohri with their family and closed ones during night time, but giving the festival a twist Motivagers Club celebrated Lohri with senior citizens during day time as they also made sure to give the ambiance a Lohri ready feel and arranged an eco-friendly Lohri for their members by making an artificial Bonfire with led bulbs, wood sticks and florescent papers which turned out to be the icing on the cake of the event. The decoration at the event venue defined a beautiful story of the elements used in Lohri, it could clearly be seen that the volunteers of the club had put in extra efforts.

Members talk about significance of Lohri

Observed to celebrate the new harvest season, Lohri is one of the first Hindu festivals of the year. Essentially termed as the festival of farmers in north India, during Lohri, agriculturists thank the Almighty for a good harvest and seek his blessings for the future.

Striking off the conversation, members of the club Mr and Mrs Arora gave a full-fleged explanation of the significance and importance of Lohri and about how is it celebrated in different parts of the country.

Fun unlimited

Giving the event a musical turn, founder of the club Gaurav Chhabra hummed the folklore of Lohri titled ‘Dulla Bhatti’ and ‘Sunder Mundriye’ that comprised of these lines “Sunder mundriye ho, tera kaun vichara ho, dullah bhatti walla ho, dulleh di dhee vyayee ho” added to the feel of the festival while volunteer of the club Ishita Chauhan’s soulful Punjabi songs like ‘Lo Aagyi Lohri Ve’, ‘Udh Ja Kaale Kawa’ and ‘Paille Geda’ made everyone tap their feet to the beat as if they are all ready to dance.

Turning the ambiance into a gaming zone, there were some fun games that the members were eagerly waiting for while the games began on a quizzical note as the members played quiz related to Lohri. Almost all the members of the club showed their active participation in a game called ‘Throw the ring and aim’; outstanding performance given by Mrs. Madhu Gupta made her win the game amongst all.

Then there was a game in which the members had to write ‘Happy Lohri’ from sesame seeds in the most creative and best possible. Seeing them perform in the most innocent manner and honesty, the spectators had a huge smile on their faces.

The last but not the least, there was game titled ‘Jewellery making competition from Popcorn’ for all the ladies in the club. Excelling in it member of the club Mrs Arushi Saxena made few ornaments from popcorn which were a treat to watch and the efforts were clearly visible.

Members signed off with some Bhagra

Lohri is considered incomplete without ‘Bhangra’ as the vibe of the festival can be felt through dance while all the members of the club danced their heart out leaving the age factor behind they matched steps with all the youngsters present in the event.

Lastly, sharing their experience with everyone members of the club Mr. Rishi Saxena and Mr Arora said that they would never want to leave any event that the club organizes and wished all the volunteers of the club all the luck. Founder of the club Gaurav Chhabra introduced everyone to his entire team that include founding members Astha Singh, Prishita Rathi, Vaibhav Pratap Singh and volunteers Ramita Sachdeva and Shikhar Yaduvanshi.