Motivagers club organise talk on ‘Environment and Heritage preservation’ with senior citizens

Lucknow 8th April 2018: Stressing on the need to contemplate about the environment and heritage of our country and the types of problems that are prevalent because of environment deterioration, Motivagers Club organized theme based event tiled ‘Environment and heritage preservation’ for the members of the club. Earlier, the club has successfully organized four different events which were intended to bring smile on the faces of senior citizens based on various themes. The founder members of the club Prishita Rathi…

Lucknow 8th April 2018: Stressing on the need to contemplate about the environment and heritage of our country and the types of problems that are prevalent because of environment deterioration, Motivagers Club organized theme based event tiled ‘Environment and heritage preservation’ for the members of the club.

Earlier, the club has successfully organized four different events which were intended to bring smile on the faces of senior citizens based on various themes.

The founder members of the club Prishita Rathi and Astha Singh who also were the anchors of the event, kick start the event by talking about ‘Nawabo ka sheher’ Lucknow and the beauty of its heritage and monuments.

Founder of club Gaurav Chhabra laid emphasis on the need to connect with elders and providing them will the much needed happiness in the current day scenario when every youngster is busy in their own stressful world and seniors of the society are been sidelined. This can be a good idea if making them feel positive and bridge the gap amount the aged people and youth of the society.

Following to which, Ishita and Gautam mesmerized the air by their duet singing performance on the song ‘Diye jalne doh’ and ‘Ajeeb Dastan hai yeh’.

The Guest of Honour for the event was Mr. Hafeez Kidwai who is a noted writer of books like ‘Hashtag’ and ‘Hashtag Ashiqui’ and a Lucknow-based historian as well, addressed the gathering by briefing them about the heritage of Lucknow with his expertise knowledge for the culture of Awadh.

The member of the club and Assistant director (directorate of environment) S.K Srivastava discussed about the preservation of environment and conservation of heritage along with that the volunteer of the club Shikhar Yaduvanshi laid emphasis on the preservation of water by talking about a serious issue ‘Save water Save Earth’.

The most interesting part of the event was when the senior citizens actively participated in games like ‘Guess the ingredients’, ‘Taste the dish and guess the spices’ and ‘Quiz’ based on the theme. Mrs. Monica and Mrs. Shah were declared as winners by giving maximum answers in the all three games.

Concluding the event, one of the most active members of the club D.K Pandey shared his experience of being a part of ‘Motivagers Club’ and the changes he has felt in recent few months being part of this event and appreciated the efforts of the founder members who took the initiative to form a club for senior citizens.