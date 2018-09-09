Motivagers Club organised session on different genre of Literature

Lucknow: Age cannot define the knowledge of a person and there is no particular age limit to learn in fact the entire lifetime should be dedicated for learning new things, Literature and Teachers play a vital role in our life and emphasizing the importance of ‘World Literature Day’ and ‘Teachers Day’, Motivagers club organized its 10th event based on a theme titled ‘Sahitya aur Siksha ka sangam’ in Eiffel Cafe situated in Gomtinagar.

A perfect start to start off with

Keeping the theme in mind, event started off with ‘Saraswati Vandana’ sung by Ishita Chauhan which made everyone go down the memory lane of their school time. Later, founding members of the club Prishita Rathi and Astha Singh conducted competitions like ‘Quiz’ and ‘Slogan for Motivagers Club’ in which members of the club H.C Khare, G.C Tripathi, Kishor Shah, Guru Prasad and Vineeta Tandon gave the maximum number of answers while G.C Tripathi turned out to be the winner for giving the best slogan for the club.

Talk on different genre of Literature

The event marked the presence of well-known writers, poets, novelists, and teachers like Hafeez Kidwai, Mukul Srivastava and Yogesh Mishra were given a small token of appreciation for their contribution in the field of Literature.

Presenting his views on the theme of the event and about the club, Founder of the club Gaurav Chhabra said that exchanging the ideas and thoughts on Literature, Experience and Writing with each other can be a good way to feel refreshing. He also requested everyone present in the event to give their valuable feedbacks about the club that would help them grow further.

Addressing the members present in the event about his experience of working in the field of literature, Hafeez Kidwai talked about his recently released book ‘Hashtag Ashiqui’ and also narrated a comedy genre story titled ‘Mai Tutor Tha’ written by him which made the members laugh out loud.

Being a senior professor and journalist, Mukul Srivastava appreciated the efforts put forth by Motivagers Club and also narrated few interesting and inspiring experiences with senior citizens in his life.

An effective writer, senior journalist and columnist, Yogesh Mishra talked about different genres of literature and also inspired the members to write their heart out if they are interested in writing.

Tribute to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Not forgetting the fact that Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been a great contributor in the field of literature, active member of the club Rajni Rai and the volunteers of the club Vanshika and Ayushi presented a poem remembering the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Token of respect for teachers

Post Teachers Day, Motivagers Club presented a small token of respect and love for all the teachers present in the event for their esteemed contribution in the field of education.