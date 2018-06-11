Motivagers Club puts effort to bridge generation gap by “how ethical we are” theme

Stressing on the need to contemplate about the ways to bridge gap between two generations and throwing light on the serious topic of decreasing moral values, Motivagers Club organized theme based event tiled ‘How ethical we are’ for the members of the club at the Curry On restaurant, Gomtinagar Lucknow.

Earlier, the club has successfully organized six different events which were intended to bring smile on the faces of senior citizens based on various themes.

The volunteers of the club Ishita Chauhan and Astha Singh who also were the anchors of the event, kick start the event by explaining the theme and it’s importance. Following to which all the senior members were mesmerized the air by singing performance on the song.

The main focus of the event this time was to conduct a healthy discussion on topics like ‘Should moral education be a part of the school syllabus.’ and ‘ What is better joint family or nuclear family’. The important points on the topics put forward by several people of different spheres of life.

The most interesting part of the event was when the senior citizens actively participated in games like ‘Guess the price’, ‘Keep up the ballon’ and ‘What’s inside the box’ based on the theme.

Founder of the club Gaurav Chhabra and founder member Shikhar laid emphasis on the need to connect with elders and providing them will the much needed happiness in the current day scenario when every youngster is busy in their own stressful world and seniors of the society are been sidelined. This can be a good idea of making them feel positive and bridge the gap amount the aged people and youth of the society.

The event was concluded by the cake cutting ceremony and experience sharing by all the members of the club.