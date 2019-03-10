Motivagers Club’s pre-Holi celebration cum picnic with senior citizens

Holi is a special time of the year to remember those who are close to our hearts with splashing colours. Unlike other youngsters who plan their pre Holi parties in pubs and lounge, Motivagers Club is known for breaking stereotype of the society and just like celebrating every other festival with the senior citizens of the club; they planned their 16th event based on pre Holi celebration cum picnic for their members in Janeshwar Mishra Park, Gomtinagar.

On one hand slow blowing breeze gave the summer vibes while on the other side members of the club made sure to create the Holi ambiance by their united voices and said ‘Holi Hai’ out loud. The celebration began by the members hugging each other and wishing a very happy Holi in advance to everyone out there. Volunteers of the club Richa Shukla, Ishita Singh and Shikhar Yaduvanshi welcomed all the members by applying a ‘Tilak’ on their forehead and everyone had their cheeks coloured with ‘Gulal’ nevertheless giving the event a colourful start.

Further, few members shared their view point on the significance of Holi through a game called ‘JAM-Just a minute’ in which they had to speak for a minute. Games like Antakshari, Chinese Whisper made everyone laugh out loud together and cherish the moments spent.

The green long grasses added to the scenic beauty of the area, speaking on the very same thing one of the members of the club emphasized on the importance of conducting such events on a regular basis as the outdoor events organized by Motivagers Club somehow keep everyone in touch with nature.

The peace in the air took everyone in a different zone wherein members reminisced Indian culture a little bit and sang Holi related ‘Lokgeet’ while in order to balance the feel few others spiced it up by singing filmy songs like ‘Aayi Holi’, ‘Holi Hai’, ‘Rang Barse’ etc.

Rajesh Babbar, a member of the club said that “Other youngsters should take inspiration from Motivagers Club and should take out time for their elders and if they start doing so the country would be a better place to live in.”

Rightly said ‘Family that eats together stays together’ keeping the same fact in mind everyone sat back and ate together giving it a picnic feel. Founder members of the club Gaurav Chhabra, Astha Singh, Prishita Rathi and Vaibhav Pratap Singh expressed their gratitude to all the members for making this event a success.