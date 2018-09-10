Moto G6 Plus launched: Specs, price and other details!

One of the biggest smartphone brands all over the country Moto has been grabbing headlines every now and then because of its back to back smartphone launch ahead of festive season. Talking specifically about new launch, Moto launched its new smartphone ‘Moto G6 Plus’ in India priced at Rs. 22, 499 will go on sale via Amazon.in, Moto Hubs, and Motorola’s offline retail partners starting today. Specifications of Moto G6 Plus:- 1. Display- 5.93-inch 2. RAM- 6GB 3. Internal Storage- 64GB 4. Connectivity options- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and the usual set of sensors. 5. Resolution- 1080×2160 pixel 6. Weight- 165 grams 7. Battery- 3, 200 mAh 8. Rear Camera- Dual camera with 12-megapixel primary sensor featuring 78-degree lens and f/1.7 aperture, and a secondary camera with 5-megapixel sensor 9. Front Camera- 8 MP

