Motorola P30 Note launched: Specs, Price and other details!

One of the most durable smartphones Motorola has made its place all over the world for providing quality specifications and price. Moto have launched its new phone ahead of festive season ‘Motorola P30 Note’ priced at Yuan 1999 (or approx Rs 20,810) with 4GB RAM and the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Yuan 2299 (or approx Rs 23,947).

The device is available in Mercury black colour, and is already on sale in China. Specifications:- 1. Display- 6.2-inch LCD display 2. Operating System- Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor 3. Internal storage- 64 GB 4. RAM- 4 GB and 6 GB 5. Rear camera- 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup 6. Front camera- 12 MP 7. Connectivity front- 4G VoLTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS+GLONASS and SB Type-C port 8. Battery- 5000mAh

