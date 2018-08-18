Mouni Roy elated with audience response to ‘Gold’

Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy said that she was elated with the audience response to her film “Gold“ that released earlier this week.

She plays Akshay Kumar’s wife in “Gold”, a sports drama which revolves around hockey. The film which released on Independence Day has managed to collect Rs 33.25 crore in the first two days of its release.

“I feel elated, excited and very happy with audience response to the film. Our film has released only two days ago so we will get a clear picture of its box-office performance at the end of this week. Therefore, I don’t want to jinx things by getting over-excited. When it goes on to become successful, then I will be very happy and thankful for it,” the actress said.

Mouni has had an illustrious TV career with her performance in popular daily soaps like “Kasturi”, “Naagin” and “Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”. Of her acting journey, she said: “I am really thankful for my audience because I have had most loyal set of fans from the time I started my acting on television.