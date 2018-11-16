‘Mowgli…’ to visit Mumbai for world premiere

Filmmaker Andy Serkis along with Christian Bale and Freida Pinto will visit Mumbai for the world premiere of their film “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle”.

The Netflix film will premiere here on November 25. The director’s son, Louis Ashbourne Serkis, and newcomer Rohan Chand, who plays Mowgli in the film, will also join the team for the event, a statement said.

The cast will walk the red-carpet and attend the world premiere screening in Mumbai.

“Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” will bring the world of Rudyard Kipling’s 1864 classic “The Jungle Book” alive on the big screen, splashed with shades of grey.

“The Jungle Book” tells the story of an Indian boy named Mowgli, wandering in an enchanting Indian forest with an entourage of his animal friends and fighting for survival.

Mowgli’s adventures have made way for several adaptations like the popular eponymous 1967 animated film or Jon Favreau’s similarly titled re-imagination.

Netflix bought the film from Warner Bros. in July. The acquisition is believed to be one of Netflix’s costliest ever purchases. Warner had planned to release the movie in October.