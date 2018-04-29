MP: Seven dead, 26 injured in road mishap

Madhya Pradesh: According to the information given by the sources, in an incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district killed at least seven people and 26 others got injured when a bus overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle. As per the injured, the vehicle was carrying more people than it could accommodate and the driver's recklessness led to the accident. While explaining the incident to the media, District Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh went on…

Madhya Pradesh: According to the information given by the sources, in an incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district killed at least seven people and 26 others got injured when a bus overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

As per the injured, the vehicle was carrying more people than it could accommodate and the driver’s recklessness led to the accident.

While explaining the incident to the media, District Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh went on to say: “The private bus was travelling towards Bhanupura from Mandsaur. The injured people have been hospitalised for treatment.”