MP: Six injured as coaches of passenger train derails

As per the sources, those injured were in the general coaches of Beena-Katni-Chopan train that went off the track after a jerk at around 10.30 pm.

Rescue teams were dispatched from Jabalpur and Itarsi stations.

“We were sleeping when the train derailed. Train was at a slow speed, not many are injured” said Surendra Sahu, who was in the train.

Rescue operations are under way.