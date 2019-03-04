MS Dhoni attains new feat, details here

The wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni became only the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid to complete 13,000 runs in List A cricket. Dhoni achieved this feat with the help of his 72-ball 59 and amassed 13,054 runs in 412 List A matches.
Former England star Graham Gooch is at the top of the list with 22,211 runs in List A cricket.
Read:- Here's what Rohit Sharma has to say after the Asia Cup win
MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten half-century and guided Kedar Jadhav, who impressed with 81 not out from the other end, as India defeated Australia by six wickets in the first One-day International of the five-match series in Hyderabad on Saturday. Apart from this, Dhoni’s unbeaten 141-run partnership with Kedar is the second highest fifth-wicket stand by India against Australia at home. This was also the second best partnership for any wicket in Hyderabad.
Dhoni smashed six boundaries and a six in India’s victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The sole six that the former India captain hit in Hyderabad helped him become India’s highest six-hitter in One-day internationals.
Read:- Indian Team Management says no to WAGs for England Tests
MS Dhoni overtook Rohit Sharma who has 215 career sixes for India in ODIs. Ahead of the Hyderabad ODI, both Dhoni and Rohit were tied on 215 sixes.