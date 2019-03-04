MS Dhoni attains new feat, details here





The wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni became only the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid to complete 13,000 runs in List A cricket. Dhoni achieved this feat with the help of his 72-ball 59 and amassed 13,054 runs in 412 List A matches.

Former England star Graham Gooch is at the top of the list with 22,211 runs in List A cricket.

MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten half-century and guided Kedar Jadhav, who impressed with 81 not out from the other end, as India defeated Australia by six wickets in the first One-day International of the five-match series in Hyderabad on Saturday. Apart from this, Dhoni’s unbeaten 141-run partnership with Kedar is the second highest fifth-wicket stand by India against Australia at home. This was also the second best partnership for any wicket in Hyderabad.

Dhoni smashed six boundaries and a six in India’s victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The sole six that the former India captain hit in Hyderabad helped him become India’s highest six-hitter in One-day internationals.

MS Dhoni overtook Rohit Sharma who has 215 career sixes for India in ODIs. Ahead of the Hyderabad ODI, both Dhoni and Rohit were tied on 215 sixes.



