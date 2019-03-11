Much awaited smartphone ‘Nokia 6.2’ to launch soon, here are other details!

One of the most famous smartphone companies Nokia which is also known to be one of the oldest companies in the country, is all set to launch its much awaited smartphone ‘Nokia 6.2’ in India and is expected to go official in Spring the Finnish firm may announce it between late March and late June.

Expected specifications of the smartphone:-

The Nokia 6.2 is expected to include a 6.2-inch punch-hole display. It is expected carry support for full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The handset may measure 156.9 x 76.2 x 7.9mm. The Snapdragon 632 SoC may power the 4 GB and 6 GB RAM editions of the Nokia 6.2.

The rear-mounted dual camera setup of the Nokia 6.2 may include a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It could be equipped with a 3,500mAh battery that may carry support for fast charging through USB-C. Like the recent Nokia phones, the Nokia 6.2 will be running on the Android One edition of the Android 9 Pie OS. Other features of the phone include 3.5mm audio jack, microSD card slot, OZO audio support and rear-mounted fingerprint reader.