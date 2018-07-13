Music industry in India is male-driven, says Monali Thakur

Mumbai: National Award-winning playback singer Monali Thakur today said that the music industry in India is male-driven and female singers get less opportunities.

Monali will be performing during an on-air show ‘Aap Jahaan, Concert Wahaan’, hosted by Radio City on Friday here.

The songstress, who made her way in the industry with reality television show “Indian Idol” and then paved her way through much struggle, told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “There are fewer opportunities for female singers in Bollywood. Out of a thousand songs created, only 10 songs would be female solo maybe.”

On the pay gap, the “Sawaar loon” and “Badri ki dulhania” singer said: “leave that aside completely, where are the opportunitiesIJ”