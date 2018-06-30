Music is a combination of sound and silence: Salim Merchant

Popular singer-composer Salim Merchant today shared his thought and said that music is a combination of sound and silence, which a lot of music composers should understand the importance of silence.

Known for delivering background score for films like “Dhoom”, “Krrish” and “Fashion”, Salim told media: “When it comes to background music, it is important to know where not to do music and where to stop.

“Looking at the present scene in the background music of our cinema, it will start looking much better once people know the importance of silence in music. I think they should I think that is missing these days.”

Salim-Sulaiman were supposed to score the music for upcoming film “The Accidental Prime Minister”. He says they are not doing it anymore.

“We are out of that. When we were busy doing ‘Race 3’, they (the makers) wanted us to work on ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’), but we always take one project at a time. It is always about quality over quantity,” he said.