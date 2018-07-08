Musical morning with Motivagers club, check out highlights of the event

Lucknow: Music is considered to be the best healing therapy ever and stressing emphasis on music and making it a musical affair, Motivagers Club organized theme based event tiled ‘Musical Morning with Motivagers’/‘Music ke rang, Motivagers ke sang’ for the members of the club at the Eiffel Cafe, Gomtinagar Lucknow.

Earlier, the club has successfully organized seven different events which were intended to bring smile on the faces of senior citizens based on various themes. But this time keeping more focus on music and songs made it more interesting for the senior citizens.

The founder members of the club Prishita Rathi and Astha Singh who also were the anchors of the event, kick start the event by explaining the importance and origin of music. There were quite a few knowledgeable facts about the history of music that the members of the club shared from their memory box.

Antakshari for them was a bar raiser

The members actively took part in the game called ‘Antakshari’ and there also women rocked the show. Members of the club Amita Gupta, Shalini Mathur, Madhu Gupta showcased their singing skills by frequently singing one song after the other. The magic of music became one such thing that made everyone dance, sing and enjoy. Guessing the names from the Pluckard was best played by S.K Srivastava and G.C Tripathi and it was one such part of the event that marked maximum participation from the members.

Melodious voices echoed the air

Keeping the theme of the event in mind, melodious voices echoed the air portraying different genres of music. Ishita Chauhan sang Punjabi songs like ‘Kateya Karu’ and ‘Juti Patiyale Di’ while on the other hand Anukriti Shukla sang retro songs like ‘Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi’ and ‘Raat Kali’.

Followed by a mashup of several songs from the golden era was sung by Kaiser Naseem while Priyank Saxena showcased his flute playing skills and stunned everyone with his outstanding performance.

Special performance by Team Motivagers became the icing on cake

The highlight of the event was when Team Motivagers including Founder of the club Gaurav Chhabra leading from the front, gave a special group performance that consisted of Fusion singing, a mix of old versus new Bollywood songs.

Down the memory lane

The volunteers of the club dedicated songs for their members which made them walk down the memory lane of their journey with Motivagers Club. Love filled the air when members of the club Govind Gupta and Rajesh Babbar went down on their knees with a rose and proposed their wives.

The event was concluded by the cake cutting ceremony and experience sharing by all the members of the club.