Muzaffarpur case: Patna HC pulls up CBI for giving an unsatisfactory explanation

Patna: The Patna High Court today pulled up the CBI for giving an unsatisfactory explanation for the transfer of a CBI officer probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

The court has also directed the probe agency to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) for the case.

A division bench of Chief Justice M.R. Shah, while hearing the case. has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director to monitor the case. The court also asked the agency to speed up the probe in the case.

“The court has pulled up the CBI again over its unsatisfactory reply on the transfer of CBI Superintendent of Police J.P. Mishra probing the case,” a government lawyer said.