My fashion choices are instinctive, says Aditi

New Delhi: Aditi Rao Hydari says that her fashion choices are instinctive and effortless and are always guided by the person she is.

Aditi talking to media about her fashion sense said: “Yes I am instinctive and effortless with the choices I make… more than subtle.”

“I like to be at ease and a natural even if I’m wearing an elaborate Indian outfit with a lot of jewellery or a voluminous gown. I want it to look like I woke up like that… I let my choices be guided by the person I am and the kind of people who inspire me,” she added.

Aditi was in the Capital to launch designer Abhinav Mishra’s latest fall 2018 collection “Phiroza”- that was an amalgamation of heritage and contemporary fashion, reflecting the designer’s mission to create clothes for the young globally inclined Indian women, who are in tune with the international sensibilities of fashion and style while being honest to their own ethnic aesthetics.