My message to students is they should look behind obvious: Subhash Ghai

Mumbai: Bollywood ace director Subhash Ghai who is known for his amazing directorial venture, on the occasion of teacher’s day that is coming up said that his message to all the students is that they should look behind the obvious to excel in their life.

“I would like to give a message to all the students — to look beyond the obvious. When you study anything or work on anything, try to go into details because God lies in details and around the obvious,” Ghai said in a statement to.

“The moment you are going to look beyond the obvious, you will find something new in it and you will excel in the job,” added the director.

Ghai has been honoured by Sony YAY! as part of their flagship Teachers’ Day initiative ‘Heroes Behind The Heroes’.

The initiative honours and recognizes the hard work put in by the teachers of global icons from diverse fields.

“I must congratulate Sony YAY! and the entire team for this great initiative. This initiative is going to inspire many teachers and people who believe in the philosophy of equality education, people who believe that they should bring out the new India — Nayi Soch, Naya Bharat,” he added.