My next song is going to be out next month: Badshah

Mumbai: Bollywood ace rapper Badshah who recently released his blockbuster song ‘Buzz’, said that his next song is going to be out next month and that his forthcoming song will make people cry.

“My next song is going to be out next month. It features Aastha Gill and the video has been directed by Gurickk G. Maan. We don’t know what’s it called but it’s so beautiful, you will cry. God bless us all,” Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Singh, tweeted on Saturday.

This is not his first collaboration with Aastha. The two had previously joined hands for songs like “DJ waley babu”, “Kareja kareja” and “Dhup chik”.