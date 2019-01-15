My party has formed an alliance with SP is giving sleepless nights to BJP: Mayawati

New Delhi: Speaking about the alliance of their party with Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati said that her party has formed an alliance with SP which is giving sleepless nights to Bharatiya Janata Party.

“This year my birthday has come at a time when the Lok Sabha elections are very near. And keeping the elections in mind, my party has formed an alliance with the SP which is giving sleepless nights to the BJP and also others,” she told the media as she turned 63.

On January 12, Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that they will contest 38 Lok Sabha seats each in Uttar Pradesh of the total 80. The SP and BSP won’t put up candidates in Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress had otherwise been kept out of the alliance.

The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo also said that it was Uttar Pradesh which decides which party will form a government at the Centre. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won a whopping 71 seats while an ally bagged two more.

Appealing to party workers to vote for the alliance and forget past differences, Mayawati said: “To make this alliance a success, I appeal to all the workers of SP and BSP to forget the past differences and work for the victory of both parties’ candidates. This would be the biggest gift on my birthday.”