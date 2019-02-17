My son had no inclination to join terrorism, never imagined this: Pulwama terrorist’s father

After the major terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the mastermind behind the condemning act Adil Ahmed Dar have also been involved in many stone pelting incidents earlier than this. Criticizing the attack and sympathising the families who lost their loved ones, his father Ghulam Hassan Dar said that he can feel the pain of the families and he also said that his son had no inclination to join terrorism in fact he had never imagined that his son would become a suicide bomber.

Sitting on a cot in his house, Ghulam Hassan Dar said he felt the pain of the families of the soldiers killed in the attack . “I was pained to see the deaths of these CRPF soldiers. I understand the pain and suffering of their families, those who lost their dear ones,” he told media.

The suicide bomber had recorded a video message before he carried out the deadly attack. His family and friends say nobody had ever imagined that the teen could carry out such a strike until they saw the video message that surfaced on social media soon after the massacre.

“I had never imagined my son would become a suicide bomber. I had never thought like this. I’m an illiterate man. I don’t know why it is happening. He had no inclination to join terrorism. He was writing his Class 12th exams when he disappeared last year,” said Dar.

Police sources say Adil Ahmed Dar disappeared in March last year and joined Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

At Gundbal village in Pulwama, just 10 kilometres from Thursday’s blast site, there is a sense of disbelief in the Dar family over the transformation of their teenage son into a suicide bomber.

The father of the terrorist, Ghulam Hassan Dar, said his son suddenly disappeared from home during the middle of his board exams last year.

Calling for an end to bloodshed in Kashmir, Dar blamed politicians.

“I wish no one becomes a suicide bomber. But there will be more because there is mindset like that. It is because there is no solution to the problem in Kashmir. They must find a solution,” he said.