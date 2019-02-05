N. Chandrababu Naidu to visit Kolkata to meet Mamata Banerjee

By
Team Pardaphash
-
Chandrababu Naidu slams Narendra Modi
BJP is not helping southern states, is adopting divide & rule policy: Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu today will visit Kolkata to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and express his solidarity.

After presentation of the Vote-on-Account budget in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Naidu will fly to Kolkata, where Banerjee continues her sit-in to protest against the attempted raid by the CBI on the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Naidu will reach Kolkata around 3.30 p.m. and meet Banerjee and extend his support.

Nation News,Nation Breaking News,Politics News,Politics Breaking News,Top News,Top Breaking News,, Andhra Pradesh Assembly, CBI, Chief Minister, Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, N. Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu today will visit Kolkata to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and express his solidarity. After presentation of the Vote-on-Account budget in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Naidu will fly to Kolkata,…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH