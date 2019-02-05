N. Chandrababu Naidu to visit Kolkata to meet Mamata Banerjee

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu today will visit Kolkata to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and express his solidarity.

After presentation of the Vote-on-Account budget in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Naidu will fly to Kolkata, where Banerjee continues her sit-in to protest against the attempted raid by the CBI on the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Naidu will reach Kolkata around 3.30 p.m. and meet Banerjee and extend his support.